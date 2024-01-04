LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – UTEP and New Mexico State had to wait 62 years to play the Battle of I-10 rivalry clash as conference opponents. It was the Aggies that took full advantage.

NMSU took down UTEP 63-53 on Thursday night to open Conference USA play in Las Cruces at the Pan American Center. It was the first time since 1962 that the Aggies and Miners met as conference opponents, in NMSU’s first-ever CUSA game.

The Aggies (7-9, 1-0 CUSA) have now won 14 of the last 16 games over the rival Miners (8-7, 0-1 CUSA) and haven’t lost to UTEP at the Pan American Center since 2010. NMSU also leads the all-time series, 122-104.

Christian Cook came off the bench to lead the Aggies with 15 points, as four total players scored in double figures for NMSU and two others had eight points each.

In total, NMSU has now won two games in a row, but the Aggies three games before that were a trio of losses decided by a grand total of just 10 points. First-year head coach Jason Hooten is pleased with the progress his team has made since losing by 44 points to rival New Mexico on Dec. 2.

“If you had told me a month ago or six weeks ago that our team could get our defensive field goal percentage down to 40%, I would have told you there was no possible way,” Hooten said. “I’m super proud of this team because they’re starting to buy in to what I’m selling.”

Tae Hardy scored a game-high 21 points for UTEP in the loss, as the Miners were out-rebounded 37-24. UTEP has now lost back-to-back games, after running the table to win the Sun Bowl Invitational before Christmas.

The Miners’ offensive ebbs and flows have been a major issue all season and they’re still winless in true road games in 2023-24, falling to 0-4 with the loss to the Aggies. Head coach Joe Golding said Thursday, though, that it’s too early to hit the panic button.

“It’s a 16-game Conference USA schedule. You’ve got to steal as many as you can (on the road) and we’re 0-1,” Golding said. “We’ve got seven more opportunities on the road, so you’ve got to keep battling and trust the process. We’re going to have an opportunity in a month from now to protect our home floor (vs. NM State). We’ve got to keep your chin up, keep working and find the guys who want to do it our way.”

UTEP and New Mexico State are now both off until next week, when they both go on the road to play Florida International in Miami. The Aggies will play the Panthers next Thursday at 5 p.m. MT, while the Miners get them on Saturday at 4 p.m. MT.

The second installment of the Battle of I-10 will be played Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso.