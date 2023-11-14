LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State football quarterback Diego Pavia’s status for the Aggies’ game against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in up in the air as of Monday.

After NMSU’s win over WKU last Saturday, New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill said in his postgame press conference that Pavia “got injured pretty good”. Pavia stayed in and played the whole game and contributed to the NMSU’s 38-29 win against WKU, a win that secured the Aggies a spot in the Conference USA Championship game against Liberty on Dec. 1.

On Monday, Kill did not go into any specifics about Pavia’s injury, but all signs indicate that it could have something to do with his right hamstring. With less than two minutes to go in the first quarter of NMSU’s game against WKU, Aggies at WKU’s 30-yard line and 1st & 10, Pavia scrambled for a gain of 12 yards before he ran out of bounds and can be seen grabbing his right hamstring.

Again, Pavia remained in the game and threw for 141 yards, had two touchdown passes and rushed for 44 yards, with that 12-yard gain being his longest of the day. Postgame on Saturday, Kill said he didn’t know if anyone could have done what Pavia did against WKU with his injury.

On Monday, Kill said that Pavia practiced with the team but wasn’t at full speed and added that Pavia’s status for the game against Auburn is one that will be decided as the week goes on.

“It’s just going to be a deal where we’ll see as the week goes on, but he did practice today [Monday]. Was he full speed? No. But he’s a unique kid. He’ll do everything he can to play but we’ve got some other things that we can do and so forth, so we’ll see how it all works out throughout the week.”

New Mexico State is set to take on Auburn on Saturday at Jordan Hare Stadium. New Mexico State is listed as 23.5 point underdogs. Kickoff is slated for 2:00 p.m. MT. The game will air on SEC Network.