Nitro Circus: You Got This tour comes to El Paso Oct. 23

EL PASO, Texas – With thrill-loving fans eager to experience the exhilaration that only live action sports can deliver, Nitro Circus is gearing up to make its highly-anticipated return.

Now Nitro Circus will bring the high-flying You Got This tour to El Paso for a Saturday, October 23rd show at Southwest University Park. Be there live as Nitro Circus’ roster of elite athletes, including champion BMX and scooter rider Ryan Williams as well as skilled professionals in freestyle motocross (FMX), skate and more,

brave the world’s largest jumps.

The legendary 45-foot Giganta ramp will launch athletes into the sky at 40 miles per hour while moto riders will send it 65-feet high.

“After the tremendous disappointment of having to postpone our North American tour for the past year, we are so excited to get back out on the road and deliver action-packed fun to live audiences again,” said Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Circus. “Every live show is an immediate adrenaline rush that must be experienced in person. The Nitro Circus athletes have missed the roar of a live crowd and can’t wait to reconnect with our amazing El Paso fans this fall.”

Tickets are available for purchase at southwestuniversitypark.com.