NFL Hall of Famer Tomlinson presents $500K to El Paso middle schools

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – LaDainian Tomlinson is one of the best running backs to ever play in the NFL. The San Diego Chargers legend holds the league’s single-season record for touchdowns and in college at TCU, he once rushed for 406 yards in a game against UTEP.

LT was back in El Paso on Thursday, but for a different reason. The hall of a famer, along with Tony the Tiger made a surprise visit to the students at Wiggs Middle School in central El Paso. Tomlinson, Kelloggs’ Frosted flakes and the DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation teamed up to give the ‘Sports Matter’ grant.

The donation of $500,000 is going to be spread to every middle school athletic department in El Paso and help 27,000 students. Tomlinson said it’s in an effort to give every middle school kid in El Paso a chance to play.

Cool story in El Paso today. NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson was at Wiggs Middle School to present a $500,000 grant as well as sports equip. to benefit 27,000 El Paso middle schoolers. Donation made in conjunction w/DICKS Sporting Goods Foundation & Frosted Flakes. @LT_21 pic.twitter.com/Gh3ybXc5Q5 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 12, 2019

“Showing people that we care, showing up, interacting with these middle school kids. When we show up and we interact with them, we take pictures we sign autugraphs, they know that we care about them and it’s the truth we care about every single one of these kids we want them to be successful,” Tomlinson said.

The Hall of Famer is a Sun Bowl alum; he played for TCU in 1998 against USC.