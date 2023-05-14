EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pair of former basketball stars that played in the Borderland showed out at the next level.

Burges High School star Tristen Newton and Former Texas/New Mexico State guard Jabari Rice have both been participating in the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago the last two days.

It is an event that gives NBA Draft prospects an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives. The athletes will participate separately in five-on-five games and strength and agility drills, per the NBA.

At the end of the event, several draft-eligible players will be invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine that will run from May 15-21 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

Newton and Rice have been playing well at the Camp.

Rice scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor in his first five-on-five game with other NBA Draft prospects on Saturday. Rice also recorded three rounds and three assists.

Boxscore from the first game of the G League Elite Camp. Johni Broome, Jabari Rice and PJ Hall were some of the standouts. pic.twitter.com/2Yrlli9Tpu — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 13, 2023

Rice finished up his time at the NBA G League Elite Camp with a 13-point performance on Sunday. Hours later, Rice received an official invite to the NBA Draft Combine.

Former Texas/NM State basketball star Jabari Rice gets an official invite to the NBA Draft Combine after a great showing at the NBA G League Elite Camp the last two days. https://t.co/VyG0YdyErG — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 15, 2023

After a quiet two-point performance on Saturday, Newton came out and scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor on Sunday. Newton went 3-of-4 from three-point land. Newton also hauled in six rebounds and dished out two assists.

Some impressive stuff today from Tristen Newton:



14 PTS 😤

6 REB 😤

3 3PM 😤



He showed out on Day 2 of #EliteCamp! pic.twitter.com/s5QUAJcDBM — NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 15, 2023

Newton did not receive an invite to the combine. He has kept his collegiate eligibility open while going through the NBA Draft process. Newton and all other players who declared for the draft while maintaining their collegiate eligibility have until June 1 to make their final decision.