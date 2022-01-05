Newton goes nuts, scores career-high 32 points in East Carolina OT win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (KTSM) – Anyone who saw him play at Burges High School in El Paso knows Tristen Newton can fill it up. He did it again in the American Athletic Conference on Wednesday night.

Now a redshirt sophomore at East Carolina, Newton scored a career-high 32 points, even hitting a game-tying three-pointer with three seconds left in regulations as the Pirates defeated Tulane, 88-80, in overtime.

Newton went nuts after hitting the game-tying shot, scoring 14 of his game-high 32 points in overtime. Newton scored ECU’s last nine points of the game to put Tulane away; he netted 14 of their 17 points in OT.

“My teammates told me keep shooting. I had a rough first half and start to the second half. But they had the most confidence in me they’ve ever had so I kept shooting,” said Newton after his career-night.

On the season, Newton is having a breakout campaign for East Carolina (10-3, 1-0 AAC). The Burges alum is averaging 19 points per game, while dishing out five assists per game for the Pirates.

“Tristen bailed us out and made some unbelievable plays,” head coach Joe Dooley said. “Cross put us in some tough spots and Forbes is a tough matchup. We could have folded a couple of times, but the guys stuck with it and we got some timely stops.”

Newton was a superstar for four year at Burges, averaging almost 40 points per game as a senior on his way to becoming El Paso’s all-time leading scorer with over 3,000 points in his high school career.

The cousin of football star Aaron and Alvin Jones Jr., Newton is hoping to one day join them in the professional ranks in his chosen sport.

He and the Pirates will continue AAC play at Temple on Saturday at noon MT.