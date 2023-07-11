EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native Tristen Newton has done more in his short basketball career than most do in a lifetime.

Newton scored over 3,000 career points at Burges High School, then won the 2023 NCAA National Championship with UConn three months ago.

In an exclusive interview with KTSM within the last week, Newton said the next year of his life could be his biggest, after he led the Huskies with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a national championship game victory over San Diego State.

“Proving to myself that I could do it and going out there and doing it really helped me and I didn’t really care about what anyone else said,” Newton said.

After helping lead UConn to the 2023 national title, @BurgesBasketbal grad Tristen Newton was told by some NBA teams to stay in the NBA Draft.



Instead @D1Tristen returned to UConn hoping for a repeat title & to be a 1st round pick in 2024. Full story w/Newton this week on KTSM! pic.twitter.com/umqfHedhwz — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 10, 2023

Newton’s winding journey saw him go from a lightly-recruited guard at Burges to East Carolina, where he parlayed three standout seasons into a transfer portal move to UConn before the 2022-23 season.

His low-key nature has always been his calling card and it has helped him succeed at the highest level of college hoops.

“Just stay humble, because it can be taken away from you at any moment,” Newton said. “So just stay humble. I’ve been doing this my whole life so it’s pretty normal at this point.”

Newton recorded a school-record two triple-doubles last year at UConn and after leading the Huskies to a fifth national title in April, he went through the NBA Draft process.

He received an invitation to the NBA G League Combine in Chicago and also had an in-person workout with the Golden State Warriors.

Newton says some NBA teams told him to stay in the 2023 draft and made two-way contract promises. It was tempting, but ultimately he chose to return to UConn for one final year.

“I can improve a lot offensively. I feel like my defense and assist and rebound numbers were great but I need to cut down on turnovers, score a little bit more, be more aggressive on offense and try to win another one,” Newton said.

Along for the ride during UConn’s run to the national title were Newton’s family, which includes his famous cousins Aaron and Alvin jones. Newton was lightly-recruited by Texas schools out of high school, so seeing him return to the Lone Star State and win a national title was gratifying for his family, especially for his Green Bay Packers running back cousin.

“When he won the national championship, I won the national championship. Growing up, that’s the dream. March Madness, to win it all,” Jones said. “To be there and live it with him from the Sweet 16 down, it was surreal. To be able to pound your chest, here in El Paso people are slept on a lot, but when we get our opportunity we show what we can do with it. To come back to Texas and win it when no Texas schools wanted to offer him is huge.”

Newton’s long road to a national title – from Burges to East Carolina and finally UConn – was also inspiring for the next generation of Sun City hoopers, like Arizona freshman guard KJ Lewis. Lewis played the first three years of his high school career at Chapin, before transferring to Duncanville for his senior season.

“His journey is a testament to everyone having their own path. That’s what he did, he locked in and people still doubted his talent and what he could do. It was motivating,” Lewis said.

Newton’s ready for what the future will bring and he’s got some big goals for the next year of his life.

“About this time next year, I expect to be playing in NBA Summer League and making a big impact on a team. that’s the goal this year is go in and kill and become a first round pick,” Newton said.

Newton has proved people wrong at every turn; don’t be surprised if he does it again.