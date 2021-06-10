New opponent for Jaime Munguia’s return to the ring on June 19 in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fingers crossed. After a trio of opponent withdrawals, a brand-new opponent for Jaime Munguia looks to be set as the June 19 show that will air live on DAZN from the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas inches closer and closer.

According to ESPN, Kamila Szeremeta (21-1, 5 KO), will be the fighter to step in for next Saturday’s headliner.

Golden Boy Promotions has yet to announce any changes to the main event.

If Szeremeta does get his name next to Munguia’s, it will be the product out of Poland’s first fight since December 2020 when he faced one of boxing’s greatest prize fighters in Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin.

In front of about 100 people at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, Golovkin made it a one-sided affair as he made Szeremeta touch the canvas four times to pave a way to a seventh round TKO victory to defend his IBF world middleweight title.

It was Szeremeta’s first loss of his career.

On the other side, Munguia has been the victim of multiple opponent withdrawals.

The former WBO junior middleweight champion was slated to take on another Polish fighter in Maciej Sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) on April 24. Sulecki then pulled out of the fight reportedly due to an elbow injury.

Golden Boy Promotions went to D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (20-0-1, 13 KOs) as they scrambled for a replacement for an earlier date of April 23.

Days later Ballard would also pull out of the bout due to an elbow injury.

This ultimately led to the Munguia-Sulecki match to be rescheduled for June 19. That bout then fell through once again due to the Polish contender bailing out of the event for reasons unknown.

Tijuana’s Munguia’s last bout came back in Oct. 30, 2020 when he collected his 36th win of his career over Tureano Johnson in the sixth round.

Munguia is preparing for his third appearance at the middleweight division since moving up in weight Jan. 1, 2020 where he beat Gary O’Sullivan in his new weight class’ debut.

Both Munguia and Szeremeta look to propel themselves into title contenders in the division.