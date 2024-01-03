LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – UTEP and New Mexico State have waited 62 years to play each other as conference rivals, so there was no need to wait any longer than necessary.

The Aggies and Miners will open their Conference USA slate with the Battle of I-10 on Thursday night in Las Cruces at 7 p.m. The Borderland rivalry clash will air on national television on CBS Sports Network.

NMSU (6-9) and UTEP (8-6) have not played in the same conference since the 1961-62 season, in the Border Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. That season was also Don Haskins’ first with the Miners, a season in which he coached Nolan Richardson.

That gap in time only adds to the intrigue for both teams on Thursday night, as it’s the first time they’ve met as CUSA foes.

“To be in the same league, it makes sense because it’s a rivalry and you get to see each other and play each other twice. So, that’s exciting,” first-year NMSU head coach Jason Hooten said.

The Aggies enter Thursday’s clash at the Pan American Center undefeated at home, while the Miners have yet to win a true road game in the 2023-24 season. UTEP has also not beaten NMSU in Las Cruces since November of 2010.

Most recently, NMSU beat Cal Baptist last Saturday, while the Miners continued their Jekyll-and-Hyde act in a home loss to Seattle U that same night.

“At times I think we’re trending in the right direction and then I think at times [like the] Seattle and [Texas A&M] Corpus Christi game, I don’t know what team it is,” third-year UTEP head coach Joe Golding said. “It’s conference time. You know, you should be ready to play every college basketball game, but definitely should be ready for a conference game.”

The rivalry clash is also a chance for Golding and Hooten to reunite. They both talk openly about their friendship, which goes back years to when they were both playing and coaching college basketball at the Division II level, Golding at Abilene Christian and Hooten at Tarleton State.

It grew when they were coaches in the Southland Conference – Golding at ACU, Hooten at Sam Houston – and has now continued to the Borderland.

I’ve been a part of a lot of rivalries and usually the coach of the other team is a friend of mine,” Hooten said. “I think Coach Henson and Coach Haskins were really good friends as well. We’ve known each other for a long time.”

Added Golding, “I have a ton of respect for him, but he wants to kick my butt and I want to kick his butt. We’re both competitors, but off the court when the game’s over and the season is done we have a friendship.”

Elsewhere on the Battle of I-10 front, new Aggies big man Chris Biekeu got tough news this week, as Hooten told KTSM on Wednesday that he’ll miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon and have surgery next week.

A transfer from Towson, Bieukeu just joined the Aggies last week and was with the team for just three days before getting hurt vs. Cal Baptist.