EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Participants at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office “Cops, Kids, and Courts” Basketball Camp got the opportunity to play and learn from NBA player Markieff Morris.

The Dallas Mavericks forward and 2020 NBA Finals champion stopped by Canutillo High School to spend some time with campers on Saturday morning.

“It’s been great man. My brother was doing this, he was hosting this. So, he asked me to come out here and just play with the kids a little bit,” Morris said. “He told me, they don’t normally get people to come out here like this, so it’s good to show my face and just be an inspiration to the kids.”

“We like to set a foundation and be that positive influence on our children within the community,” Lieutenant Andre Wright of the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office said. “Being able to bring Markieff Morris from the NBA here is something that these children probably won’t experience ever in their lives, so I’m very grateful and thankful for Markieff coming out here and being able to support our children.”

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, about 60 children participated in the “Cops, Kids, and Courts” basketball camp. The camp was for 8-year-olds to 13-year-olds.