EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – NBA player George Hill is set to host a summer basketball camp in El Paso, Texas.
Hill, a guard for the Indiana Pacers, will run the “George Hill’s Summer Give Back Basketball Camp” on June 30 at Burges High School.
Hill’s visit to El Paso, Texas comes as he will also participate in the 2023 A&A All the Way Foundation Charity Softball Game on Thursday, June 29 at Southwest University Park.
Registration for the “George Hill’s Summer Give Back Basketball Camp” will open up on Wednesday, June 21 at 9:00 a.m. MST.