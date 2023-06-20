EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – NBA player George Hill is set to host a summer basketball camp in El Paso, Texas.

Hill, a guard for the Indiana Pacers, will run the “George Hill’s Summer Give Back Basketball Camp” on June 30 at Burges High School.

George Hill isn't just joining us for charity softball – he's giving back to the El Paso community, too! ❤️ On June 30, he's hosting George Hill's Summer Give Back Basketball Camp at Burges High School! 🏀🤩 Registration will open on Wednesday, June 21 at 9AM CST.@George_Hill3 pic.twitter.com/dryGIRruib — A&A All The Way Foundation (@AAAllTheWayFdn) June 20, 2023

Hill’s visit to El Paso, Texas comes as he will also participate in the 2023 A&A All the Way Foundation Charity Softball Game on Thursday, June 29 at Southwest University Park.

Registration for the “George Hill’s Summer Give Back Basketball Camp” will open up on Wednesday, June 21 at 9:00 a.m. MST.