Munguia vs. Sulecki headline boxing’s return to Don Haskins Center on April 24

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Boxing is back at the Don Haskins Center.

Mexico’s biggest rising star, Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs), will face his toughest challenge to date when he gets into the ring to defend his WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship against Maciej Sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) in a 12-round bout on Saturday, April 24 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Capacity at ‘The Don’ will be at 40% and under strict COVID-19 protocols.

The fight will air exclusively on DAZN. In order to maximize viewership, an earlier start time has been set for 1:30 p.m. MT.

“There is no more exciting a middleweight in the world today than Jaime Munguia, and every time he fights, he brings huge knockout power into the ring,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “[Maciej] Sulecki is a tough customer who gave Danny Jacobs all he can handle, but if Munguia can pass this test, a world world championship fight is right around the corner.”

Munguia is a native of Tijuana, Mexico, and leaped onto the highest of levels of the super welterweight division by knocking out Sadam “World Kid” Ali to capture the WBO title. He then defended his title against Liam “Beefy” Smith, Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook, Takeshi Inoue, Dennis Hogan, and Patrick Allotey. Munguia moved up to 160 pounds to capture the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan, which he successfully defended against Tureano Johnson.

“I feel very happy to be returning on April 24 against Maciej Sulecki,” said Munguia. “It will be a great fight against a great challenger. We are training at 100% to be in the best of conditions, and we promise to deliver an exciting battle.”

Sulecki is a Polish contender who has scored knockout victories against Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. and Grzegorz Proksa. The 31-year-old has been defeated just twice in his career — against Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs and Demetrius “Boo Boo” andrade.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to return to the United States and fight in the main event of such a big card,” said Sulecki. “Jaime Munguia is a strong, young warrior, but I have fought against some of the best of this division. On April 24, I will show the world that I am a top middleweight contender and I deserve a world title shot.”

Tickets go on sale via Ticket Master on Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. MT and are priced from $35 up to $200. In an effort to promote social distancing, ticket will be sold in pods of two, three, four, and six people only.