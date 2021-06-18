Munguia, Szeremeta weigh-in successfully, ready to rumble at ‘The Don’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Let’s get ready to rumble.

After arriving in El Paso on Thursday, Jaime Munguia and Kamil Szeremeta hit the scales on Friday at the Don Haskins Center and both weighed-in successfully. Munguia, billed as Mexico’s biggest rising star in boxing, comes into the fight with a perfect record of 36-0 (29 KOs). Szeremeta (21-1, 5 KOs) is coming off his first loss of his career after a seventh round stoppage against Gennadiy Golovkin in December.

Szeremeta, who wasn’t even on the card this time last week, presents a lot of challenges for Munguia as he has had to prepare for numerous opponents since the fight was first announced in March.

“We’ve have been simulating for different weight classes, changes in opponents and our defense. I’ve been working,” said Munguia. “It’s an opponent [Szeremeta] that likes to fight from the front and he’s very strong. We are going to try and keep our distance, but I am going to try to come at him through the middle.”

Hailing from Tijuana, Mexico, Munguia is playing the role as the fan favorite. It was evident at the weigh-in, which was open to the public, who El Pasoans would be cheering for come Saturday.

“It’s very emotional to have a majority of the public with me [rooting] and that’s a very nice thing,” said Munguia. “It’s an honor to be fighting here with such big fighters from big labels. That’s the truth, it’s an honor for me to be fighting here.”

Golden Boy Promotions founder and hall of fame boxer, Oscar De La Hoya, is expected to be in attendance at the fight. His visit to El Paso comes nearly 23 years to the date when he knocked out Patrick Charpentier at Sun Bowl Stadium in front of 45,000 fans. The anniversary date is a big reason why he is bringing boxing back to El Paso.

“El Paso loves boxing and it’s my 23rd anniversary from when I fought Patrick Charpentier at the Sun Bowl — it brings back a lot of memories — and I have my fondest memories of El Paso,” said De La Hoya. “I’ll never forget El Paso and as long as I can promote, we’ll continue to take big time boxing back to El Paso every time.”

Saturday’s main event is scheduled for 12 rounds and will air live across the country on DAZN beginning at 1:30 p.m. MT.