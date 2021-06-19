Munguia def. Szeremeta via TKO in boxing’s return to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Jaime Munguia put on a clinic from start to finish. Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) picked apart Kamil Szeremeta until he could handle no more in boxing’s return to El Paso on Saturday at the Don Haskins Center.

The 24-year-old Mexican boxer landed a career-high 53 punches in the sixth round of a scheduled 12-round middleweight bout, after which the Polish fighter made it clear to the referee that he was done. The fight was called just before the start of the seventh round, much to the delight of the crowd at the Don Haskins Center who were pro Munguia.

With the win, Munguia remains unbeaten and positions himself for a potential title fight. Regardless of who or where that fight might come from, Munguia was very appreciative of the support he received while fighting in El Paso, a place he calls a, “boxing town.”

“I really wanted to come to El Paso [to fight],” said Munguia. “A lot of big fighters and big legends have fought here. The truth is, this is a dream come true to be here and win this big fight.”

One of those legends who fought in El Paso 23 years ago was there to witness Munguia’s inspiring effort. Oscar De La Hoya, the founder of Golden Boy Promotions who put on Saturday’s card at the Don Haskins Center, believes Munguia is positioning himself for a world title fight. However, their sight are set on a potential fight against Canelo Alvarez.

“A couple more fights and I think we’ll throw him out there against anybody, but the ultimate goal is a fight against Canelo,” said De La Hoya. “We strongly feel that with both of their styles — Canelo moving forward and Jaime moving forward — we can one day showcase that to the fans. It would give the fight fans a great fight. Imagine Mexico versus Mexico. It hasn’t been done before in a long time and I think it would be a great fight.”

Szeremeta (21-2, 5 KOs) took the fight on late notice after Maciej Sulecki pulled out earlier this month. It becomes his second straight loss after going down to Gennadiy Golovkin in December.

If nothing else, Munguia can say he stopped Szeremeta one round earlier than Golovkin did, although “Triple G” knocked down the Polish fighter four times. Perhaps a fight between those two, Mungia and Golovkin, is next. Until then, Munguia continues to be the biggest rising star in the sport out of Mexico, and he certainly put on a show for the Borderland.

Knockout of the night

The knockout — more like moment — of the night belonged to Gabriel Rosado when he handed Bektemir Melikuziev his first career loss, landing a vicious right-hand blow that sent Melikuziev unconscious to the floor in the third round. Many are calling it the knockout of the year. You be the judge.