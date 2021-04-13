Munguia-Ballard headline bout at Don Haskins Center, undercard released

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new opponent for former junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) has been lined up.

Last week, Golden Boy Promotions announced on social media that D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (20-0-1, 13 KOs) will step in place of Maciej Sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) on April 23 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

If you thought April 23 was a typing mistake…think again. The fight has been bumped up to Friday, April 23 instead of its original date of Saturday, April 24.

🚨 D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard will step in to face Jaime Munguia after Maciej Sulecki was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury. The event will now take place on Friday, April 23 at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center @daznboxing #MunguiaBallard pic.twitter.com/rTPSQ00G3F — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) April 8, 2021

All these changes come as Munguia’s original opponent, Poland’s own Maciej Sulecki, suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw from the bout. The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger was first to report the development on Tuesday.

Sources: Maciej Sulecki suffered an injury and is unavailable to fight Jaime Munguia on April 24 in El Paso. New opponent being sought and one fighter being seriously considered is Chris Ballard. Sulecki was set to be Munguia’s toughest test yet. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 6, 2021

The undercard for the night has also been set and you can expect to see a dose of some heavyweight power in the mix.

Russia’s Arslanbek “Lion” Makhmudov (11-0, 11 KOs) will go toe-to-toe against Nagy “Domincan Dynamite” Aguilera (21-10, 14 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event of Munguia vs. Ballard.

As a professional, Makhmudov has proven to possess some severe punching power in the division so far, having won all eleven of his fights by knockout.

This will be 31-year-old contender’s first fight in the United States and he will defend his NABF title that he won back in November 2019 against former world champion, Samuel “The Nigerian Nightmare” Peters, in stunning fashion with a first-round technical knockout.

Aguilera is a 34-year-old boxer who made his professional debut in August 2007. The native of Newburgh, New Jersey has faced the likes of Antonio “Magic Man” Tarver, Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola and Dominic “Trouble” Breazeale. Aguilera is coming off a unanimous decision win against Terrel Jamal Woods in November 2020.

🚨 Heavyweight monster Arslanbek “Lion” Makhmudov makes his U.S. debut in the co-main event April 23 #MunguiaBallard 🚨



+ Marlen Esparza will challenge Ibeth Zamora for her WBC flyweight world championship! pic.twitter.com/299t6mYgC1 — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) April 9, 2021

Also making their United States debut will be Ibeth “La Roca” Zamora (32-6, 12 KOs). The product out of San Cristobal Huichochitlan, Toluca, Mexico will defend her WBC flyweight world championship against Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza (9-1, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas in a 10-round fight.

This will be Zamora’s third defense of the flyweight title she won in May 2018. Meanwhile, this will be Esparza’s first career title fight and is hoping to capitalize on momentum riding into this bout with a two-fight win streak.

Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (14-0-1, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada will put his undefeated record on the line in the opening bout of the DAZN stream against James Bacon (26-4, 17 KOs) of Cebu City, Philippines in a 10-round welterweight clash.

Additional undercard fights will be streamed live via Facebook Watch, including a highly competitive 10-round welterweight showdown between Ferdinand Kerobyan (14-0-1, 9 KOs) of North Hollywood, Calif. and Brad Solomon (29-3, 9 KOs) of Douglasville, Georgia.

Irish prospect Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (11-0, 7 KOs) will fight in an eight-round middleweight clash against Carlos Ortiz (12-5, 12 KOs) of Torreon, Mexico.

Evan Sanchez (8-0, 6 KOs) of Parlier, California will return in a six-round bout in the 147-pound division.

Chris “Milly” Ousley (12-0, 9 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois will participate in a six-round junior middleweight battle against Sanny Duversonne (11-3-2, 8 KOs) of Avon Park, Florida.

Yahu Blackwell (3-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland will initiate the night of action in a six-round heavyweight bout.

Opponents for Sanchez and Blackwell will be announced shortly.

Munguia vs. Ballard is a 12-round fight for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Promotions.

The fight will take place on Friday, April 23 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico, beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT/7:00 p.m. MDT/9:00 p.m. ET. Additional undercard bouts will be streamed live on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/2:30 p.m. MDT/4:30 p.m. ET

Tickets for Munguia vs. Ballard are on sale now and are priced at $200, $100, $60 and $35 not including applicable service charges. In an effort to promote social distancing, tickets will be sold in pods/groupings of 2, 3, 4 and 6 people only.