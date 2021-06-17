Mungia embracing fan favorite role in El Paso ahead of Saturday’s fight against Szeremeta

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s fight week in El Paso and the fight festivities have officially started. Jaime Mungia and Kamil Szeremeta both arriving in El Paso on Thursday and taking the stage for their final press conference ahead of Saturday night’s bout at the Don Haskins Center.

Jaime Mungia and Kamil Szeremeta have arrived in El Paso ahead of Saturday’s fight at the Don Haskins Center. Coverage tonight on #KTSM9Sports at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/a1YCw72vFu — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) June 17, 2021

Mungia, billed as Mexico’s biggest rising star in boxing, comes into the fight with a perfect record of 36-0 (29 KOs). Szeremeta (21-1, 5 KOs) is coming off his first loss of his career after a seventh round stoppage against Gennadiy Golovkin in December.

Both fighters expressed their appreciation for El Paso in Thursday’s press conference, especially Munguia who is expected to be the heavy fan favorite on Saturday.

“It’s very emotional to have a majority of the public with me [rooting] and that’s a very nice thing,” said Munguia. “It’s an honor to be fighting here with such big fighters from big labels. That’s the truth, it’s an honor for me to be fighting here.”

Golden Boy Promotions founder and hall of fame boxer, Oscar De La Hoya, is expected to be in attendance at the fight. His visit to El Paso comes nearly 23 years to the date when he knocked out Patrick Charpentier at Sun Bowl Stadium in front of 45,000 fans. The anniversary date is a big reason why he is bringing boxing back to El Paso.

“El Paso loves boxing and it’s my 23rd anniversary from when I fought Patrick Charpentier at the Sun Bowl — it brings back a lot of memories — and I have my fondest memories of El Paso,” said De La Hoya. “I’ll never forget El Paso and as long as I can promote, we’ll continue to take big time boxing back to El Paso every time.”

Friday’s weigh-in at the Don Haskins Center will be streamed live on Facebook Live at 1 p.m. MT. Saturday’s main event is scheduled for 12 rounds and will air live across the country on DAZN beginning at 1:30 p.m. MT.