HARTFORD, Connecticut — He was known as Mr. 3,000 during his time in El Paso as a member of the Burges High School basketball team, now Tristen Newton is known as Mr. Triple-Double, as he recorded his third career triple-double in No. 5 UConn’s 90-60 win over Manhattan at the XL Center on Friday.
Newton finished with 15 points, a career-high 13 assists and 10 rebounds. This was the third triple-double of his career at UConn which broke a program record tie Newton had previously shared with Husky great Shabazz Napier (2010-2014).
Newton’s other two triple-doubles at UConn came last season against Buffalo and Marquette. The same season UConn went 31-8 and won the NCAA men’s basketball championship.
Newton and No. 5 UConn (6-0) return to action on Monday night, hosting New Hampshire at Gampel Pavilion. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.