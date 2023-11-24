HARTFORD, Connecticut — He was known as Mr. 3,000 during his time in El Paso as a member of the Burges High School basketball team, now Tristen Newton is known as Mr. Triple-Double, as he recorded his third career triple-double in No. 5 UConn’s 90-60 win over Manhattan at the XL Center on Friday.

First he was Mr. 3,000 at Burges. Now he’s Mr. Triple Double at UConn. Tristen Newton with 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds today vs. Manhattan. https://t.co/eN3Iovpbzd — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 24, 2023

Newton finished with 15 points, a career-high 13 assists and 10 rebounds. This was the third triple-double of his career at UConn which broke a program record tie Newton had previously shared with Husky great Shabazz Napier (2010-2014).

Newton’s other two triple-doubles at UConn came last season against Buffalo and Marquette. The same season UConn went 31-8 and won the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

Newton and No. 5 UConn (6-0) return to action on Monday night, hosting New Hampshire at Gampel Pavilion. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.