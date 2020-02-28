Montez wows at NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (KTSM) – El Paso’s Steven Montez came into the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine perhaps with the most to gain amongst a loaded quarterback class. Mission accomplished. Montez wowed NFL scouts, coaches and personnel alike at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday night.

The night started with Montez running a 4.68 in the 40-yard dash and was seen on national television throwing up the 9-1-5 to shoutout to his hometown of El Paso, much like we’ve seen Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones do.

Steven Montez is throwing up more than the 915, he’s throwing darts. Broadcast team said he threw a deep ball 65-yards in the air effortlessly. You just get the feeling an NFL team is going to fall in love with him. #NFLCombine #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) February 28, 2020

“I dreamed about coming to the combine my whole childhood,” said Montez. “Now that I’m here, it is a little bit surreal. It’s a fun experience and I’m just glad to be here.”

The former Del Valle High School standout was also impressive throwing the football. He was seen throwing a deep ball 65-yards in the air, effortlessly. At 6’4, 230 lbs. he has all the measurables teams look for in a franchise quarterback.

“I’m hoping to show scouts and just people in general, two things: my knowledge of the game of football and my arm strength. I think I have the biggest arm in the draft… point, blank, period,” said Montez.

Montez broke nearly every passing record at the University of Colorado in his four years as the starter. He is currently working with former UTEP quarterback Jordan Palmer, who is widely considered the ‘QB guru’ in NFL circles. Palmer works with a number of high-profiled quarterbacks coming out of college, including LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft in April.

Montez will now turn the page to Colorado’s pro day in March. He is looking to be the first El Pasoan selected in the NFL Draft since Jones in 2017.