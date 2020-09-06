Montez signed to Washington practice squad, Huntley picked up by Eagles

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Former Del Valle High School and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez was signed to the Washington Football Team’s practice squad, the club announced on Sunday.

Montez was originally cut by the team on Saturday, as a crowded quarterback room of Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and Alex Smith made it too difficult for Washington to keep Colorado’s all-time leading passer on the 53-man roster.

We have added 13 players to the Practice Squad https://t.co/hqJbuSXroD — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 6, 2020

However, Montez will still get a shot to be around the team every day, working with the practice squad as part of the scout team. An undrafted free agent, Montez was signed by Washington after the NFL Draft in April.

Equipped with a strong arm, the former Conquistadore threw for 9,710 yards in his college career at Colorado, completing 62 percent of his passes for 63 touchdowns and 33 career interceptions.

Montez wasn’t the only player with Borderland ties to find a new NFL home on Sunday.

Former New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles off waivers, one day after getting cut by the Detroit Lions. A fifth round pick of the Lions in April’s Draft, the rookie was a surprising cut by Detroit and was scooped up immediately to the Eagles’ 53-man roster.

Roster Move: #Eagles have claimed RB Jason Huntley off waivers. pic.twitter.com/Jrv4HcKAqv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 6, 2020

In his time at New Mexico State, Huntley was not only an effective running back, but a prolific return man. He could be used in a similar fashion by the Eagles.

Elsewhere, former NMSU defensive back Winston Rose was added to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad on Sunday, one day after he was waived by the team. When no one claimed him, the Bengals were able to add him to the roster.

Former Aggies wide receiver Jaleel Scott was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday and has not yet been picked up by another team. The Ravens did not include him on their practice squad. Scott was a fourth round pick in 2018.