Montez returns to Del Valle to speak to students

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Fresh off setting the all-time passing record at the University of Colorado, former Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez was at Del Valle High School on Friday afternoon, speaking to a large group of students.

An El Paso native and graduate of Del Valle, Montez’ career at Colorado is over and he is now preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft, where he expects to be taken. Friday, he was back where it all started to offer advice to current Conquistadores.

“It means a lot to me to come talk to the kids and let them know that I was in their shoes five years ago,” Montez said. “It seems like a long time ago, but it really wasn’t; time just goes by so quick. I just wanted to come back and sign some autographs, take pictures and hang out. It’s a good time.”

Montez played four seasons at Colorado and graduated as the school’s all-time leading passer. He told KTSM on Friday that he’ll head to Orange County, Calif., on Jan. 2 to train for the NFL Draft with former UTEP quarterback Jordan Palmer.

Montez will also play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., on January 25.