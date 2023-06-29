EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In front of a sold-out crowd at Southwest University Park, Aaron Jones, Alvin Jones Jr. and a bevy of their celebrity friends put on a show on Thursday night.

In the second annual A&A All the Way Charity Softball Game, Team Showtyme (Aaron) beat Team Vino (Alvin) 30-9 to even the all-time series at one win apiece.

The game is the Jones Brothers’ brainchild, a way to give back to the El Paso community they love so much. It’s part of a full weekend of festivities, complete with hospital visits, football and basketball camps and more.

Micah Parsons is probably good at basically everything. He won the A&A All the Way Home Run Derby tonight, and even hit a home run on to the centerfield berm at the SWUP. pic.twitter.com/HyiUosMeHS — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 30, 2023

This is very special. This is home for me. These are people who supported me before anybody else believed in me,” Aaron Jones said. “The love just continues to overflow, so it’s only right that I come back and give back to this community.”

It also honors their late father, Alvin Sr., who was integral in the twins’ upbringing and instilling in them the importance of giving back.

“It just means a lot to us. Like if you can change, like of all this we do, if we can change one person’s life. That’s fine with us. We did our job.” Alvin Jones Jr. said.

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons was the most popular player in attendance other than the Jones brothers. Parsons put on arguably the biggest show of the night, belting a pair of home runs and interacting with the pro-Cowboys crowd on hand.

Parsons won the home run derby as well and came away very impressed with the city of El Paso in his first trip to the Sun City..

El Paso I’s one of my favorite new cities ! I will be back I promise! This is cowboys country fr!!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) June 30, 2023

“I’m out here supporting my man Aaron Jones. I know how much he cares about his community,” Parsons said. “Now that I see that this is Cowboys country, I’ll definitely be back supporting him any time he comes. I love to come out and I love what he’s doing for the community.”

The star-studded game wasn’t contained to just Parsons. United States Men’s National Team forward Ricardo Pepi also came home to play in the game. Pepi is getting just two weeks off this year from his rigorous schedule playing soccer in Europe and he chose to spend it in El Paso. “That speaks volumes about Ricardo Pepi and the love he has for El Paso,” said Aaron Jones.

Pepi was excited to be back and playing in the game when he spoke to KTSM briefly in the middle of the contest.

Caught up quickly with Ricardo Pepi and Micah Parsons at tonight's charity softball game about giving back to the El Paso community, summer break plans (Pepi), and plans to return to Sun City – a Dallas Cowboys fan oasis in the desert (Parsons). pic.twitter.com/qRyvOR0NeS — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 30, 2023

“I’m doing it for the kids. This game is for a good cause and I’m happy to be here and back in the community and back in El Paso in general,” Pepi said. “It’s special but it’ll be time to get back to work soon.”

Fan interaction was also a big part of the night, as El Pasoans got to see athletes like Parsons and Pepi, to UTEP’s Deion Hankins and former Miners-turned-NFL players Nik Needham and Roy Robertson-Harris, as well as Indiana Pacers guard, George Hill.

“I think it’s awesome to see Aaron Jones bring out a bunch of celebrities like USA national players, especially a guy that just scored against Mexico from a diverse community where you have Mexico fans and you have USA fans,” Victor Villa, a fan who attended the game, said. “And then you have Micah Parsons out here crushing balls and giving everyone a good time.”

What a moment for Michael Torres. He was the lucky recipient of an autographed bat from Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) after Parsons won the home run derby at the @AAAllTheWayFdn Charity Softball game at Southwest University Park. pic.twitter.com/R0ROHv72cZ — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) June 30, 2023

One lucky fan even got a collector’s item. Parsons gave the signed bat he used to win the home run derby to 11-year-old Michael Torres, who came to the game decked out in a Micah Parsons jersey.

“I was shocked. There was a lot of people so I did not expect him [Micah Parsons] to choose me,” Torres said. “I am going to frame this bat and put it up in my room.”

Next up on the list is the Jones Brothers Youth Football Camp and the George Hill Basketball Camp on Friday. Both camps are at Burges High School from 9-4 p.m.