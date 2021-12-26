Miami pulls out of Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl hours after Washington State arrives

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two hours after Washington State arrived in traditional fashion for the 88th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Sunday, Miami was forced to pull out of participating in the game due to COVID-19 issues.

It’s a turn of events that wasn’t surprising, given that the Hurricanes announced they had COVID-19 issues last week and initially pushed back their arrival time in El Paso for the game from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, the day before the New Year’s Eve kickoff.

The news was first reported by The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. KTSM 9 Sports was able to confirm Miami’s withdrawal a short time later. It is currently unclear if another team would be able to take the Hurricanes’ place.

“We are extremely disappointed that our football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl,” Miami Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Strawley said. “But due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting our roster we do not have enough student-athletes to safely compete, and the health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our top priority. This team worked hard all season to earn a bowl invitation and my heart goes out to our student-athletes, especially our seniors. I also want to thank Interim Head Coach Jess Simpson and our football staff for all of their efforts in preparation for this bowl game.

“We regret the impact this has on the Washington State program and their postseason experience. I want to commend the Sun Bowl Association for their tireless work in helping us navigate this situation over the past several days. We are grateful for their support as an Atlantic Coast Conference bowl partner.”

Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas told KTSM shortly before Washington State arrived on Sunday that there was no back-up plan in place, should Miami withdraw, unless it happened imminently. There are potential teams in the mix that could potentially fill in, however, McMurphy reported on Sunday evening that East Carolina, Memphis and SMU, the teams affected by cancelled bowls would not be filling in.

That would leave a 5-7 team that did not qualify for a bowl to take Miami’s place. Illinois had expressed interest in doing so when Texas A&M backed out of the Gator Bowl last week; perhaps they’d be interested in coming to El Paso. The Sun Bowl was trying to formulate a plan on Sunday night, but Olivas didn’t seem confident on Sunday afternoon, while also recognizing that the idea of finding a replacement team could happen.

“I think it’s too late in the game unless it happened right now,” Olivas said on Sunday afternoon. “Those teams that were cancelled on, they might be available right now, but any later than this, it would probably be impossible to get anybody. To be honest with you, we’re counting on Miami and Washington State. As far as a backup plan, because we are where we are we don’t have one right now, I think it’s too late to start looking for someone to be a replacement team.”

Three bowl games have already been canceled this bowl season due to COVID-19 issues: the Hawaii Bowl between Hawaii and Memphis; the Fenway Bowl between SMU and Virginia; and the Military Bowl between Boston College and East Carolina. Boston College, Hawaii and Virginia were the three teams forced to pull out due to COVID issues.

Bowl officials appeared to be working to make something happen on Sunday night, but everything is on the table right now, including the cancellation of the game for the second year in a row.

The Cougars touched down in the Sun City and were greeted by Mariachis and Folklorico dancers on the tarmac at El Paso International Airport. Head coach Jake Dickert received a crimson sombrero, donning it to dance with his daughter, as players danced to music in the airplane hangar.

Washington State’s stay in El Paso could be cut short if the Sun Bowl can’t find a replacement team. Before Miami backed out, Dickert remained positive.

“We can only control what we can control. We’re excited to be here and we’re going to live up the festivities,” said Dickert.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.