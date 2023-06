EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several members of the 2023-24 UTEP men’s basketball team stopped by and helped out at the Basketball in the Barrio summer camp.

It was day two of the summer camp. The final day of the camp is on Sunday, June 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Armijo Center, 700 East Seventh Avenue. The camp hosts 6-10 year-old girls and boys who live in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio and Chamizal neighborhoods.