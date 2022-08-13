MODESTO, California (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ivan Melendez hit his first professional baseball homerun on Saturday.

In his seventh game with the Vasalia Rawhide, the Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate, Melendez connected with an off-speed pitch and sent it deep over the center field wall at John Thurman Field.

32 homers this year for @TexasBaseball ✅

First one in the pros ✅@Dbacks second-round pick Ivan Melendez goes deep for the @VisaliaRawhide! pic.twitter.com/3nBn6QyNzM — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 14, 2022

That was Melendez’s first professional homerun and it came after eleven games in the minor leagues. Melendez started out in the Arizona Complex League with the Diamondbacks Black team. He played one game before moving over to the Diamondbacks Red team for three other games. Melendez is now with the Rawhide at the Single-A level.

It hasn’t been the perfect start to his professional career. As of Saturday night, Melendez is hitting .125, with four hits in 32 at-bats. Melendez will continue to work on his game as he navigates his way through the world of professional baseball.