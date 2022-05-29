ARLINGTON, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ivan Melendez made history on Sunday.

In his first at-bat in the Big 12 Conference Baseball Championship against Oklahoma at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the Hispanic Titanic launched his 29th homerun of the season, which broke Texas’ single-season homerun record.

In the first inning, the Coronado High School graduate took a 97 mph fastball that came from the hand of Oklahoma’s right handed pitcher Cade Horton over the fence in right-center field. The solo shot from Melendez, which put Texas’ up 1-0 early on, traveled a total of 406 feet and had an exit velocity of 108.7 mph.

Here is the moment El Paso's Ivan Melendez (@ivanmelendez17_) became Texas' homerun king.

🎥: ESPNU pic.twitter.com/jZnTzfs5ar — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) May 29, 2022

The product out of El Paso rounded the bases and was showered with cheers from fans at Globe Life Field. Melendez was greeted by his teammates outside the dugout once he crossed home plate and on went the Texas football helmet.

Melendez broke the record that was held by Kyle Russell since 2007 when Russell hit 28 homeruns on the year. Russell went onto win the Big 12 Player of the Year award in 2007 as well Melendez who recently won the award after tying the record earlier this month.

The record breaking accomplishment is just another thing to add onto Melendez’s resume this season as he is currently listed as a semifinalist for USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award.