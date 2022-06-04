AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Ivan Melendez came through in a big spot once again for No. 9 Texas on Saturday night.

Playing Louisiana Tech in a winner’s bracket game in the Austin Region of the NCAA Tournament, the El Paso native and Coronado graduate drilled an RBI single to left with the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning. The go-ahead run helped the Longhorns to an eventual 5-2 win as they improved to 2-0 in the Regional.

Melendez and the Longhorns will now await the winner of Sunday afternoon’s elimination game between LA Tech and Air Force. The Falcons beat Dallas Baptist on Saturday after losing to Texas on Friday afternoon.

With a win on Sunday night, Texas would advance to the NCAA Super Regionals for the second consecutive season and pull to within two wins of another trip to Omaha for the College World Series.

A loss and there would be a Regional-deciding game seven on Monday night in Austin. The winner of the Austin Regional will face the winner of the Greenville (NC) Regional in the Super Regionals next weekend.