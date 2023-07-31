EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As he gets set to begin his third full week in Double-A with the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Coronado High School graduate Ivan Melendez continues to rake since being called up.

A top-10 prospect in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, Melendez hasn’t disappointed the organization since he was brought up from the High-A Hillsboro Hops to Amarillo in mid-July.

In just 12 games since his call-up to Double-A, Melendez has played has hit .313 with 15 total hits, six of which have been mammoth home runs. He’s also tacked on 15 RBI to his name while splitting time defensively at first base and third base.

Combining his numbers from High-A in Hillsboro, Melendez is hitting .277 with 24 home runs and 58 RBI in his first full season of minor league baseball.

“Some games are good, some are bad. There’s waves of success and waves of failure, that’s just how the game is, but I’m enjoying the process, every ballpark I play in and spending time with teammates,” Melendez said. “Hopefully I’ll reach my goal of playing in MLB, but I’m taking it one day at a time.”

The 2022 Golden Spikes Award winner at Texas, Melendez and the Sod Poodles will host the Corpus Christi Hooks for a six-game series starting this week in the Texas Panhandle.