EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was an electric night at Southwest University Park as LFA 164 took place on Friday.

The first ever MMA event held at Southwest University ended with the LFA women’s flyweight title fight between Sabina Mazo and Sandra Lavado.

Mazo (10-4 MMA) secured a unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-46) win over Lavado (12-5 MMA) to become the promotions’ fifth ever women’s 125-pound champion. This is the second time in Mazo’s career that she has won the women’s flyweight title. Mazo won the same exact title back in 2018 when she became LFA’s youngest ever champion.

Along with the women’s title fight, some local fighters brought in a lot of attention to LFA’s first outdoor event. Five fighters from the Borderland participated in the LFA 164 card.

El Paso natives Jeremy Alba (1-0 MMA) and Travis Arrellano (1-0 MMA) picked up wins in their respective professional MMA debuts on Friday.

Alba secured a TKO (Ground n’ Pound) win in Round 3 of his Featherweight bout against Ricky Maynez (0-3 MMA). Maynez and Alba’s bout was an All-El Paso showdown that opened up the night’s action. Manyez is now 0-3 in his professional MMA career.

Arrellano grabbed a KO (Punches) win in Round 1 (2:20) in a Welterweight bout against Koery Windham (1-1).

El Paso native and former Franklin High School wrestling standout James Pleasant II (1-1 MMA) was also in action. Pleasant II faced off with Ilay Barzilay (3-0 MMA) in a Lightweight bout to start off the LFA 164 main card which streamed on UFC Fight Pass. Pleasant II started off fast in the first round but Barzilay countered with high level wrestling.in rounds two and three. Barzilay did enough to grab a Split Decision win over Pleasant II. (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Ricardo Ramirez, a product fighting out of Ciudad Juárez, fell to Lívio Ribeiro via submission (Triangle Choke) at 3:40 of Round 1.

Here’s a look at the full results for LFA 164 (Courtesy: Legacy Fighting Alliance)

Main Card

Main Event | Women’s Flyweight Title Bout (125 lb)

Sabina Mazo def. Sandra Lavado via Unanimous Decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-46).

Co-Main Event | Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

Daniel Frunza def. Jalin Fuller vis KO (Punches) at 3:36 of Round 1.

Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

Myktybek Orolbai def. Gláucio Eliziário via TKO (Punch and Ground Strikes) at 1:33 of Round 2.

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

Isaac Thomson def. Lerryan Douglas via TKO (Head Kick and Punches) at 1:40 of Round 2.

Flyweight Bout (125 lb)

Josiah Reyes def. Jordan Burkholder via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28).

Lightweight Bout (155 lb)

Ilay Barzilay def. James Pleasant II via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Preliminary Card:

Women’s Flyweight Bout (125 lb)

Nejra Repp def. Mihaela Keller via TKO (Ground n’ Pound) at 2:06 of Round 3.

Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

Travis Arrellano def. Koery Windham via KO (Punches) at 2:20 of Round 1.

Flyweight Bout (125 lb)

Lívio Ribeiro def. Ricardo Ramirez via Submission (Triangle Choke) at 3:40 of Round 1.

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

Jeremy Alba def. Ricky Maynez via TKO (Ground n’ Pound) at 0:57 of Round 3.