EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fighters that will take part in LFA 164 on Friday night at Southwest University Park, weighed in and faced off with their opponents one last time before stepping inside the cage on Thursday.

Sabina Mazo and Sandra Lavado on weight which means tomorrow’s main event for LFA 164 at Southwest University Park is official.



Mazo and Lavado will fight for the @LFAfighting women’s flyweight title.



All fighters stepped on the stage at the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center rehydrated and refreshed after making weight at the official weigh ins earlier in the day.

Sabina Mazo (9-4 MMA, 4-0 LFA) and Sandra Lavado (12-4 MMA) both made weight which means Friday night’s main event is official. Mazo and Lavado will go head-to-head for the LFA women’s flyweight title on Friday at Southwest University Park.

“Making weight was fine, it’s part of the process,” Mazo said. “The moment I started to cut weight, I started to think about tomorrow [Friday], getting back in the cage and doing my work.”

“To be honest, I am very excited,” Lavado said. “I am not feeling scared. I always have that nervous feeling, but I am not scared because I have prepared myself well for this fight.”

“We are excited to bring the Women’s Flyweight Championship to El Paso at LFA 164,” LFA CEO Ed Soares said. “Sabina Mazo is one of the most successful women to ever compete in the LFA. Five years ago, she became the youngest champion in LFA history and now she is looking to capture that title for a second time. She will face Sandra Lavado, who is a veteran of Dana White’s Contender Series and just became a regional champion. This will set up an epic LFA title fight between Colombia and Peru’s top female prospects.”

Mazo (9-4) is looking to re-write the LFA history books, once again, when she returns to the promotion that she grew up in. Mazo became the first Colombian fighter in LFA history when she signed with the promotion at age 19. She quickly gained worldwide attention three weeks after her 20th birthday with one of the most watched Head Kick knockouts in Women’s MMA history. Five months later, the “Colombian Queen” would strike again by recording a second consecutive viral Head Kick knockout. Mazo then became the youngest champion in LFA history by defeating Shannon Sinn at LFA 37, just one month after her 21st birthday.

Mazo defended her title once before signing with the UFC, where she fought for three years. Now after a year of changing gyms and improving her all-around game, she will look to become the first person to win an LFA title twice, while also tying the record for most women’s wins in LFA history (5).

Lavado (12-4) is the most decorated and promising women’s prospect in Peru for good reason. Her signature all-action style of fighting has earned her the nickname “Peruvian Zombie” in her home country and she lives up to that moniker well.

Lavado is a two-time National champion in Boxing, she is a Golden Gloves champion in Boxing, and last month she became a regional MMA champion in Peru. After competing on Dana White’s Contender Series last summer, Lavado has also been working alongside some of the most talented Latin American women in the sport at Lobo Gym in Guadalajara, Mexico. This is the home to current UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso, recent UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Irene Aldana, and UFC star/former LFA women’s strawweight champion Lupita Godinez. The impact training among this talent was immediate and now she is set to fight for her first world title at LFA 164.

The Mazo-Lavado title fight is just one of ten bouts scheduled for Friday night. Here’s a look at the rest of the LFA 164 card:

MAIN CARD BOUTS

Main event will be five, five-minute rounds. Rest of fights are three, five-minute rounds.

Main Event Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Sandra Lavado (12-4) vs. Sabina Mazo (9-4)

Co-Main Event Welterweight Bout: Daniel Frunza (6-2) vs. Jalin Fuller (7-3)

Feature Welterweight Bout: Myktybek Orolbai (9-1-1) vs. Glaucio Eliziario (10-7)

Featherweight Bout: Isaac Thomson (4-1) vs. Lerryan Douglas (8-4)

Flyweight Bout: Josiah Reyes (3-1) vs. Jordan Burkholder (4-0)

Lightweight Bout: Ilay Barzilay (2-0) vs. James Pleasant II (1-0)

PRELIMINARY BOUTS

Flyweight Bout: Nejra Repp (1-0) vs. Mihaela Keller (0-0)

Welterweight Bout: Koery Windham (1-0) vs. Travis Arrellano (0-0)

Flyweight Bout: Livio Ribeiro (2-0) vs. Ricardo Ramirez (1-2)

Featherweight Bout: Ricky Maynez (0-2) vs. Jeremy Alba (0-0)

Local Fighters Ready to Show Out

There are five local fighters that will fight on the card. It’s an all-El Paso native showdown when Ricky Maynez and Jeremy Alba face off to open up the night’s action. Ricardo Ramirez fights out Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. Travis Arrellano and James Plesant were also born and raised in El Paso, Texas.

Southwest University Park Firsts

LFA 164 will be the first professional MMA event to be held at Southwest University Park. This will be the first time a combat sports event will be held at the ballpark since El Paso boxer Jennifer Han defended her IBF Featherweight title against Calista Silgado at Southwest University Park on Apr. 29, 2016. This will also be Legacy Fighting Alliance’s first ever outdoor show.

LFA 164 will take place on Friday, Aug. 4 at Southwest University Park. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., the prelims begin at 7:00 p.m., and the main card will start at 9:00 p.m. Tickets for the MMA fight on August 4 are on sale now at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office, online at SouthwestUniversityPark.com, and by phone at 915-533-BASE (2273).