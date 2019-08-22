Luke Laufenberg, UTEP player and son of former Cowboys QB, dies of cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luke Laufenberg, a UTEP tight end and son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg, has died of cancer on Thursday, his family announced.
“Today we lost a son, a brother, a friend, and a warrior,” Babe Laufenberg wrote in a tweet. “(I) have never seen a person battle like Luke Laufenberg, but he lost his fight with cancer.”
Laufenberg was with the UTEP football team throughout most of the spring before his cancer returned aggressively.
Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett became emotional on the podium Thursday morning as he spoke on Laufenberg’s death during his daily conference.
“You walk into the room and he’d just light up whatever was going on,” Garrett said, holding back tears. “It’s such a tragedy; it’s so hard to understand…I will forever be inspired by the life he lived.”
Luke Laufenberg was just 21 years old.