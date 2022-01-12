Longtime sports columnist, El Paso icon Ray Sanchez passes away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pillar of sports reporting and commentary in the Borderland, Ray Sanchez died Wednesday at the age of 94.

The announcement of Sanchez’s passing was made by his son Vic via Ray’s Facebook Page, triggering an immediate outpouring of condolences for his family.

He loved many things during his life, most of all his wife of 75 years, Helen. He also loved his four children, Anita Henson, Victor, Daniel and David Sanchez, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Vic sanchez, via ray’s facebook page.

Over the span of several decades, Sanchez wrote for the El Paso Herald Post, the El Paso Times, and – most recently – El Paso Inc, where he continued to provide his thoughts on the sports world.

A passionate fan of the Dallas Cowboys, UTEP and El Paso High, Sanchez carried that enthusiasm over to everything he wrote, weaving his humor and knowledge of the sports world into every page.

In addition to his sports columns, Sanchez authored several books, highlighting his love of sports and the Borderland.

His book on legendary UTEP coach Don Haskins – “The Bear Facts” – was a local best seller, and eventually led to another book about his championship team – “Basketball’s Biggest Upset” – which, in turn, lead to interest in the ’66 team and the movie that immortalized them.

Sanchez was also honored in 1978, when was inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2011 he was honored by UTEP and awarded school’s Gold Nugget Award.

Family have not released any information on services for Sanchez.

