Local pros to host hitting clinic with Border Youth Athletic Association

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Border Youth Athletic Association (BYAA) will host a youth hitting clinic on Saturday, Oct. 3 at The Base in east El Paso. The clinic will be broken into two groups — ages 9-13 will go from 1-2:30 p.m. and ages 14-18 will take their hacks from 3-4:30 p.m.

Hitting Clinic this Saturday at The Base with Cody Decker & Darell Hernaiz. Call (915) 781-2299 to register pic.twitter.com/A2BavL5f6Q — epchihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) September 28, 2020

Former San Diego Padres and El Paso Chihuahuas infielder Cody Decker will be joined by former Americas High School standout Darell Hernaiz, who is one of the top prospects in the Baltimore Orioles organization, as the lead instructors at the clinic.

“Putting together these clinics with the help of local pro guys, like Darell [Hernaiz], is imperative to me because it shows everyone here — to get to the next level is very obtainable,” said Decker who is the executive director of the BYAA.

Decker, who retired from baseball last season, hit 204 career home runs in the minor leagues. He represented Team Israel in the 2016 World Baseball Classic and took over the BYAA shortly after his retirement.

Hernaiz, a fifth round draft pick by the Orioles in 2019, spent last season in the Gulf Coast League. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the minor league baseball season was canceled in 2020, but it has given him the opportunity to give back to his community.

BREAKING: Americas High School shortstop Darell Hernaiz (@Darellbaseball2) is officially a professional baseball player. Hernaiz, who was drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 #MLBDraft, signing his big league contract with the Baltimore #Orioles today. #Birdland #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/q2nyVdVMe0 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) June 20, 2019

“I’ve been in the kids’ shoes, always getting lessons and now I get to give the lessons. It’s kind of going 360 for me,” said Hernaiz. “It’s really humbling and I’m just trying to help everyone from El Paso make it to where I’m at.”

To register for the clinic, click here: https://t.co/PkDzr415oU?amp=1