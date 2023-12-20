EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday marked the first day of the early signing period across the country. Several local football stars signed their National Letter of Intent to make their commitment to their respective programs official.

Franklin High School quarterback Shay Smith is set to sign with UTEP. Smith announced his commitment to UTEP on Sunday. UTEP made his signing official with an official announcement of Wednesday. Smith is expecting to have an official signing ceremony later on.

Pebble Hills High School quarterback Gael Ochoa committed to UNLV live on KTSM’s airwaves on Monday. Ochoa chose the Rebels over the hometown UTEP Miners, who he had originally committed to back in May under former head coach Dana Dimel. Ochoa will enroll early at UNLV and head to Las Vegas in January. He’ll have an official signing ceremony later this week to sign his letter of intent.

Eastlake offensive lineman Roman Hernandez signed with UT-Rio Grande Valley. Hernandez is one of the first 10 signings in UTRGV football program history. This is UTRGV’s first early signing period. The next group of recruits will be able to sign national letters of intent on national signing day on Feb. 7. The Vaqueros will have a practice season in 2024 before ramping up for their first season of Division I FCS competition in 2025.

Welcome to The Valley!



Help us welcome the dominating OL out of El Paso Eastlake High School, Roman Hernandez



— UTRGV Football (@UTRGVFootball) December 20, 2023

Eastwood High School quarterback Evan Minjarez told KTSM he signed his NLI to attend and play at Army on Wednesday but will have an official signing ceremony later.

Former Franklin High School wide receiver Beau Sparks signed to play at Texas State after stellar true freshman year at Utah Tech in 2023.

New Mexico announced that Centennial’s John Sierra will join the Lobos in 2024. Sierra played at Centennial in Las Cruces, and he becomes UNM’s first high school signee from the city of Las Cruces since Kameron Miller back in 2016. Sierra played in nine games for Centennial with 65 tackles on the season along with 3.5 sacks as an outside linebacker.