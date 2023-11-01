EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several boxing products out of the Borderland are set to show out during King’s Promotions’ Ring Wars VI, a seven-bout professional boxing card, at the El Paso County Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 3.

Headlining the event will be El Paso’s own Jorge Tovar (6-0, 6 KOs). Tovar, King’s Promotions newest signing, will take on Marco Fabain Bzowski (11-23-4) in an eight-round bout at 160 lbs.

In the co-main event, El Paso’s Stephanie Han (4-0, 1 KO), sister of former IBF featherweight world champ Jennifer Han, is set to take on Simone da Silva (17-27, 6 KOs) in a women’s lightweight contest slated for eight two-minute rounds.

“There’s a boxing history here in El Paso, especially at the [El Paso County] Coliseum,” Stephanie Han said. “Yes, Jennifer, my sister, and my brother, Abraham, both professional fighters. I want to follow in their footsteps. I want to be a world champion, just like Jennifer Han, so I know that this fight is one step closer to getting to that dream.”

Las Cruces’ Amy Salinas (5-4) will take on Ashley Sciscente (6-4, 2 KOs) in a women’s flyweight bout.

Also in action, El Paso’s Victor Aranda (1-0, 1 KO) will fight Michael Lemelle (3-15-2) of Fort Worth, Texas in a four round junior middleweight fight.

El Paso middleweight fighter Josh Hatch (1-0, 1 KO) is set to clash with Shadi Shawareb (9-5-2, 4 KOs) of Oklahoma City.

Ring Wars VI will take place on Friday, Nov. 3 at the El Paso County Coliseum. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. MT and first bell is slated for 7:00 p.m. MT, per King’s Promotions.

FULL CARD (Courtesy of King’s Promotions)

Jorge Tovar (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Marco Fabian Bzowski (11-23-4) – Middleweight, 8 rounds

Stephanie Han (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Simone da Silva (17-27, 6 KOs) – Women’s lightweight, 8×2 minute rounds

Amy Salinas (5-4) vs. Ashley Sciscente (6-4, 2 KOs) – Women’s flyweight, 8×2 minute rounds

Brittany Sims (4-3, 2 KOs) vs. Naomi Bosques (12-18-3, 2 KOs) – Women’s bantamweight, 8×2 minute rounds

Victor Aranda (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Michael Lemelle (3-15-2) – Junior middleweight, 4 rounds

Josh Hatch (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Shadi Shawareb (9-5-2, 4 KOs) – Middleweight, 4 rounds

Hugo Trujillo (5-4-1, 2 KOs) vs. Terrell Jamal Woods (28-57-10, 21 KOs) – Heavyweight, 4 rounds

Click here to view tickets for Ring Wars VI.