EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Rangers grabbed a 5-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 to win the 2023 World Series on Wednesday.

There are several local ties to the 2023 World Series winning Texas Rangers team.

Texas Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux used to play baseball at UTEP. Maddux was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 36th round of the 1979 Major League Baseball draft but ended up not signing with the Reds and enrolled at UTEP.

👏 World Series champion 🏆



Congratulations to former UTEP pitcher Mike Maddux on winning the World Series tonight as the pitching coach for the Texas Rangers! pic.twitter.com/Kf1SBPgHrs — UTEP Miners (@UTEPAthletics) November 2, 2023

Mike is also the older brother of Greg Maddux. Greg pitched 23 seasons in the MLB, is an eight-time all-star, four-time NL Cy Young Award winner, an icon on both the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs organizations, and a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

Former El Paso Chihuahuas’ players Austin Hedges and Travis Jankowski contributed to the Rangers’ World Series win this season. Jankowski played in three World Series games and his best outing came in the Rangers’ Game 4 win over the Diamondbacks when Jankowski went 2-for-4 and had two runs batted in along with a pair of runs scored by himself. Hedges was listed as a backup catcher on the Rangers’ World Series roster and just had one at-bat in which he struck out in.

Congratulations to Travis Jankowski and Austin Hedges!! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/2eJwX42TYi — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) November 2, 2023

Former El Paso Diablos broadcaster Matt Hicks is currently the radio play-by-play/color commentator for the Texas Rangers. Hicks was the Diablos’ radio broadcaster from 1995 to 2004 and is a 2016 El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame inductee. In his 11th full season in the Rangers’ radio booth, Hicks called his first ever World Series and got to see the organization he works for win the whole thing.

Matt Lucero is a New Mexico State University graduate and is the head athletic trainer for the Texas Rangers. Ken Crenshaw, also a New Mexico State University graduate, is the director of sports medicine and performance for the Arizona Diamondbacks.