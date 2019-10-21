Las Cruces umpire will be part of World Series crew

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sources confirm to KTSM 9 Sports Las Cruces’ Doug Eddings has been awarded the World Series assignment, the highest honor for a big league umpire.

This will be Eddings’ first Fall Classic. He is a Mayfield High School graduate.

Last year, Eddings met with a 7-year-old boy with heart complications. Trenton Garrison, from Alburquerque, wanted to be an umpire and Eddings and the boy made an instant connection.

Eddings has previously called Cal Ripken Jr.’s final game as well as the game Barry Bonds tied Hank Arron for first place on MLB’s home run list.

The Astros will host the Nationals at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for Games 1 and 2. The next three games will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Washington, D.C.