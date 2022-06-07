LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico boxer and former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout will return to the ring July 15 to face Dutch fighter, Steve Suppan.

It’s the second of six fights on Trout’s contract under the Legacy International Boxing Series. It will be held in Wuppertal, Germany, on July 15. The Suppan-Trout bout is the main card of the night.

“He’s a gym owner, fitness model,” said Trout. “He’s also the number one ranked boxer in the Netherlands. He’s coming to make a name off of my name. I got my own plans ahead. We know that this guy is going to bring it. He’s got nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

The 36-year-old Las Cruces native will go into the fight with a 35-5 record. His 28-year-old opponent, Suppan, is 13-1-1. Trout is hoping for a victory and bigger things down the road. He is still hopeful he can put himself back into title contention one day.

“We will see what happens. My ranking is creeping up there in the IBF,” said Trout. “Jermell Charlo just won that belt. God willing, I can force a rematch there so, I can get back into title contention. Until then, staying busy is the name of the game and I just get better, every time I fight, especially if that fight is not a year later.”

Trout has won his last three fights, most recently on Aug. 13, 2021, over Alejandro Davila by unanimous decision. His bout with Suppan will be his third straight fight held outside the United States.