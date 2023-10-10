EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 100th edition of the Battle of I-10 between UTEP and New Mexico State deserves all the bells and whistles and KTSM 9 News plans to deliver.

KTSM will host a one-hour pregame show for the Battle of I-10 rivalry game at the Sun Bowl on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in the lead-up to the 100th showdown on the gridiron between the Aggies and Miners. The pregame show will air from 6-7 p.m. on KTSM, counting down to kickoff at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

KTSM will be live from inside and outside the Sun Bowl for the full hour leading up to kickoff with the sports team of Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman, in addition to main anchors Andy Morgan, Natassia Paloma and meteorologist Monica Cortez, as well as KTSM reporters.

The pregame show will include special features about both schools, interviews with university dignitaries, a look at the rivalry as a whole and projected outcomes for the game.

UTEP (1-5) and NMSU (3-3) will battle each other in Conference USA play that night, the first time that the rivalry game has also been a conference game since 1961 when the two programs where in the Border Intercollegiate Athletic Association (BIAA).

The Silver Spade and the Brass Spittoon have resided in El Paso the last two years. The Miners have won the last two meetings in the rivalry series, beating NMSU at the Sun Bowl in 2022 and at Aggie Memorial Stadium in 2021. NMSU won the three meetings prior to that, from 2017-2019. Overall, UTEP leads the all-time series, 59-38-2.