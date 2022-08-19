EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM 9 Sports previewed the upcoming football season on Friday night during the Ultimate Football Guide Preseason Preview.

UTEP Preview

UTEP’s Dana Dimel and Gavin Hardison, New Mexico State’s Jerry Kill and Trevor Brohard, and 9 Overtime’s Ed Stansbury and Jason Flores joined KTSM 9 Sports’ Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman to talk shop as football season is here.

New Mexico State Preview

Along with season outlooks for UTEP, NM State, and local high schools, KTSM 9 Sports revealed its Fine 9 for the 2022 high school football season.

9 Overtime Preview

UTEP will open its regular season against North Texas on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. New Mexico State opens up against Nevada as well on Aug. 27 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

When it comes to the action on the gridiron on the high school level, the first episode of 9 Overtime will air Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:15 pm.