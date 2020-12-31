KTSM 9 Sports: Best of 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — 2020 will go down as one of the strangest years in sports. The COVID-19 pandemic wrecked havoc — from the postponements of MLB, NBA, and NHL seasons — to the cancellations of the NCAA Tournament, MiLB, the 2020 Olympics, New Mexico State football, and dozens of high school games.

Even through the bad, local sports in the Borderland found a way to push through, giving fans a momentary escape from a virus that will follow us into the New Year. However, we have learned to do things differently in order to enjoy local sports in the safest ways possible. From Locomotive FC’s playoff run, to UTEP football and basketball, New Mexico State hoops, high school athletics, our pros in the big leagues and much more.

There is a sense of excitement as we turn the page to 2021 — maybe a sense of optimism with it. But one thing is for sure, we will never forget 2020.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan documents the ‘Best of 2020’ from the Borderland sports scene.