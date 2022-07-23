EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pair of former UTEP Track and Field stars had days to remember at the 2022 World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.
Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir ran his way to a first place finish in the men’s 800 meters final. He clocked in a time of 1:43.71 which was fast enough to give Korir the gold medal in the event. It is Korir’s first-ever World Championships gold medal and this comes after Korir won gold in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Korir has definitely solidified himself as one, if not, the best 800 meter in the world right now.
Amusan ran a 12.40 time, which was the best out of all the qualifiers in the event, and set the new event African record in World Championships history.
Amusan will look to carry her great form into the 100 meter hurdles semifinals on Sunday, July 24. Amusan is scheduled to run at 6:10 p.m. Mountain Time in Heat 1 of the event. If Amusan qualifies to the final, that event is scheduled to run at 8:00 p.m. Mountain Time.