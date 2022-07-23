EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pair of former UTEP Track and Field stars had days to remember at the 2022 World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir ran his way to a first place finish in the men’s 800 meters final. He clocked in a time of 1:43.71 which was fast enough to give Korir the gold medal in the event. It is Korir’s first-ever World Championships gold medal and this comes after Korir won gold in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Korir has definitely solidified himself as one, if not, the best 800 meter in the world right now.

The best 800 meter runner in the world 2 years in a row went to UTEP and lives in El Paso.



Emmanuel Korir runs a quick 1:43.71 to win his first-ever 800m World Championship gold medal, following up his Olympic gold medal last year. pic.twitter.com/948uHike36 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 24, 2022 Earlier in the day, Tobi Amusan also had a great outing in the women’s 100 meter hurdles. Amusan smoked the competition right from the start as she had a reaction time of 0.135, the best out of all the qualifiers, and went onto capture first place in heat three of the event.

Former NCAA national champion at UTEP. Tobi Amusan moves on to Sunday’s semifinals of the 100m hurdles at the World Championships. https://t.co/DqfEFzXqs4 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 23, 2022

Amusan ran a 12.40 time, which was the best out of all the qualifiers in the event, and set the new event African record in World Championships history.

Amusan will look to carry her great form into the 100 meter hurdles semifinals on Sunday, July 24. Amusan is scheduled to run at 6:10 p.m. Mountain Time in Heat 1 of the event. If Amusan qualifies to the final, that event is scheduled to run at 8:00 p.m. Mountain Time.