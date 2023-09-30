TUCSON, Arizona (KTSM) – Arizona men’s basketball held its annual First Watch Red-Blue Showcase in front of a sold-out crowd at McKale Center on Friday night.

Former Chapin High School basketball star KJ Lewis had a night to remember on Friday.

Will be sitting here waiting for 3-4 months from now when all the people who jumped off the KJ Lewis train at some point or another are clamoring to get back on.



Trust me, it’s gonna happen. pic.twitter.com/UGSJj9oudO — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 30, 2023

Before the intersquad competition started, Arizona held a dunk contest involving Lewis and his teammates Jaden Bradley, Keshad Johnson, and Pelle Larsson.

The annual contest was judged by Arizona women’s basketball head coach Adia Barnes and NBA veterans/Arizona alum Channing Frye, Andre Iguodala and Richard Jefferson.

Lewis dunked his way to the final round where he took the victory over Johnson with a dunk that tallied a score of 39/40. Iguodala was the only judge to give Lewis a score of nine on his last dunk.

After the dunk contest, the night ended with the Wildcats splitting up into two teams and playing each other. Lewis was part of the Red team and scored 9 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the floor in 17 minutes, 44 seconds played on Friday night. Lewis went one-of-one from three-point land and was two-of-two from the free throw line.

Friday night’s scrimmage marked the first time Lewis’ performed in front of a crowd at the McKale Center. It was a dream come true for Lewis who has had his sights set on playing at Arizona for a long time.

“Going into it I was very anxious, nervous just because growing up as an Arizona fan, this is something I dreamed of, playing in front of everybody here,” Lewis said. “It was everything that I thought it would be and I am ready for a great year for the team.”

Lewis displayed a lot of confidence at Arizona’s scrimmage, and it comes from motivation to have a great season as a freshman.

“Coming out of high school, I think people underestimated me and what I could bring to a team,” Lewis said. “Me just talking to the coaching staff and to my teammates, they believe in me, so it just gives me that confidence to block out everyone that was a naysayer before I got here.”

Next up for Lewis and the Wildcats will be an exhibition game against Lewis-Clark State on October 20 at the McKale Center.