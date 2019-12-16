Jones scores two touchdowns, Packers clinch playoff berth

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run with quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, WI (KTSM) – Aaron Jones is having a career season for the Green Bay Packers. Jones scored two more touchdowns in a 21-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Lambeau Field, brining his season total to 17, second-most in the NFL only behind Christian McCafrey (18).

Jones is just three touchdowns away from tying the Packers’ franchise record for most touchdowns in a season (20, Ahman Green in 2003).

El Paso’s Aaron Jones (@Showtyme_33) now tied for the league lead with his 17th touchdown of the season for the #Packers. Get this man to the Pro Bowl! #CHIvsGB #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/CjOFxv4ZYi — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) December 15, 2019

“I didn’t even know it was three off,” said Jones. “I just want to keep getting in the end zone, keep scoring and at the end of the year we’ll see how many I put up.”

With the win, the Packers improve to 10-3 and currently hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. With the Los Angeles Rams losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the Packers have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2016. It will be Jones’ first taste of the NFL playoffs.

“I’m going to go home happy knowing they [Bears] put us out of the playoffs last year and it feels like we got a little bit of revenge. It’s a good feeling,” said Jones.

While Jones’ two scores was a welcome sight for El Pasoans everywhere, the Packers put up just 21 points in an 8-point win over a Bears team that has struggled this season.

“We don’t care how it happens,” said Jones. “As long as it says we got a ‘W’ at the end of the game and it’s there in the win column. We’ll get it together, but however it has to come, we’ll take it.”

Next week, the Packers will travel to Minnesota in a matchup against the Vikings on Monday Night Football. A win would secure the NFC North division title.