Jones scores three touchdowns in Packers win over Panthers

GREEN BAY, WI (KTSM) – Coming off last week’s disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Green Bay Packers wanted to get the ball back into the hands of El Paso’s Aaron Jones.

With snow falling progressively harder and harder throughout the second half of Sunday’s 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers, Jones and fellow running back Jamaal Williams did not

Jones and Williams combined for 26 carries for 156 yards, while Jones ran in all three of the Packers’ touchdowns to become the first Packers running back since Jim Taylor in 1962 to have two separate games with three or more rushing touchdowns in a single season (four touchdowns last month in Dallas).

Another record touchdown for El Paso’s Aaron Jones. Also, he has tallied 14 total touchdowns this season, that leads the NFL. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/RbulKgkRPt — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) November 10, 2019

Much was made heading into the game about Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey, whose strong start has positioned him as one of the favorites for NFL MVP. Jones and McCaffrey are tied for the league lead in total touchdowns this season (14).

“We weren’t worried about the guy on the other side. We were just worried about what we had to do,” said Jones, who had 13 carries for 93 yards individually. “We knew if we came out and played our game we’d give our team the best chance to win.”

With the win, the Packers improve to 8-2 on the season. Green Bay will enjoy the bye week before traveling to the West Coast in a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.