Jones scores 4 touchdowns, loses chain with father’s ashes in 35-17 Packers win

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KTSM) – In his first game at Lambeau Field without his late father in attendance, Aaron Jones made sure to make dad proud.

The former Burges High School and UTEP football star tied a career high with four total touchdowns, as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Detroit Lions 35-17 on Monday Night Football. Jones recorded 115 total yards (67 rushing, 48 receiving) in the win.

It was the first time Jones had played a home game without his father, Alvin Jones Sr., in the stands. Alvin Sr. tragically passed away in April after a bout with COVID-19. Aaron has dedicated the 2021 season and the rest of his career to his father.

Postgame, Jones revealed in an interview with ESPN that a specially-made football chain containing his father’s ashes had fallen off in the end zone after his second touchdown of the evening in the second quarter. The grounds crew was looking for it, Jones said, but it had yet to be found as of late Monday night.

Aaron Jones was wearing a medallion with his dad’s ashes in it around his neck. He lost it on one of his four TDs.



If he were to lose it anywhere, he said his father would’ve wanted it to happen in the end zone.



“I scored and it fell off in the end zone, so I’ll go look for it,” Jones said. “I know he’d be happy, he’d say, ‘if you lose it anywhere, lose it in the end zone.’ I think he’d be very proud of me. He’d tell me to continue to stack success, be humble, but be proud.”

Jones scored a touchdown in every single quarter of the game. His first came on a four-yard pop pass in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-apiece. His second was a one-yard reception late in the second quarter, as the Packers trailed 17-14 at halftime.

Jones’ longest score of the night was on an 11-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers late in the third quarter to give Green Bay a 28-17 advantage. He capped off his night with his first rushing touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter from one yard out.

Jones’ four touchdowns tied a career-high, originally set in 2019 vs. the Dallas Cowboys. It also tied a Lambeau Field and Monday Night Football record.

Although Jones’ father wasn’t in attendance, Aaron wasn’t alone at Lambeau Field. He told the media postgame that his mother, Vurgess; twin brother Alvin Jr.; and young son Aaron Jr. were all at the game, along with 12 other family members and friends.

“I really appreciate them being here. It did a lot for me. I’m used to turning around and seeing my dad in the stands smiling knowing everything is ok. So when I saw them, I was good,” Jones said.

Jones and the Packers will play at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football in week three. The game will air on KTSM at 6:20 p.m.