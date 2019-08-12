Jones returns to practice, eyeing playing time in preseason

GREEN BAY, WI (KTSM) – Most NFL veterans are not about training camp or preseason games. In fact, most will do just about anything to get out of them. That is not the case for Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, who returned to practice on Saturday after missing the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Jones was held out of Green Bay’s preseason opener on Thursday night against the Houston Texans, mainly as a precaution. He believes he would have been out there had it been the start of the regular season.

“I wanted to be out there everyday, but it’s a long season,” said Jones. “I appreciate the rest. As a running back, you take a lot of pounding so I’m not against it.”

Jones, who played his high school football at Burges High School and went on to become UTEP’s all-time leading rusher in college, has always been about being on the field. He does not like standing on the sidelines.

“It felt good to have a helmet and shoulder pads on, running around with the guys. I was excited to be back out there,” said Jones.

The El Paso native rushed for 728 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Packers before an injury cut his season short for the second consecutive year. Not many defenses have been able to slow him down, but injuries have. That is why the Packers’ coaching staff is easing him back into action. They need No. 33 healthy this season.

“We are going to be pretty smart about it,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. LaFleur added that he will rely on the Packers medical staff to get him back to 100%.

If Jones is cleared to play on Thursday night at Baltimore, he will have the chance to play against his twin brother, Alvin Jones, who is a linebacker for the Ravens.