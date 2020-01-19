Jones, Packers set for rematch with 49ers in NFC Championship

SANTA CLARA, CA (KTSM) – Aaron Jones has exploded on the NFL scene with a career-year for the Green Bay Packers, who will look to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2010 (Super Bowl XLV).

The Packers will return to Santa Clara for Sunday’s NFC Championship game in a rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, the same team that dominated Green Bay almost two months ago to the day. Jones, who has scored 21 total touchdowns this season, was held to just 38 rushing yards in the Packers’ 37-8 loss back in November.

Jones believes the Packers have made the adjustments needed to punch their ticket to Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

“We made some little errors here and there,” said Jones. “There was communication errors and things we did to ourselves, not things they did to us. They’re things we feel like we can correct.”

The 49ers are the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs after going 13-3 in the regular season, due in large part to their defense, which was on display in San Francisco’s 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in last week’s Divisional Round.

“They swarm to the ball, they get after it, they take the ball away, they have a great defensive front and great linebackers,” said Jones.

The Packers also finished the regular season 13-3, but because of their 29-point loss to the 49ers in the regular season, they received the No. 2 seed and will have to play San Francisco back at Levi’s Stadium in the NFC Championship.

Green Bay advanced to ‘Championship Sunday’ with a 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in their Divisional Round game. Jones scored two touchdowns and flashed his notorious ‘915’ celebration following his second score. The former Burges High School and UTEP standout believes it is important for him to showcase his hometown on the NFL’s biggest stage.

“I’m bringing my city with me. Everywhere I go, they’re with me,” said Jones. “Not a lot of people from my city have made it this far. They’re on this journey with me and I’m going to represent them.”

Jones is just one win shy of representing El Paso in the Super Bowl, which will be played on Sunday, February 2 at Hark Rock Stadium.

Kickoff on Sunday against the 49ers is at 4:40 p.m. MT.