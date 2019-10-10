Jones named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

GREEN BAY, WI (KTSM) – El Paso’s Aaron Jones has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his four-touchdown performance in the Green Bay Packers’ 34-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Jones became just the fourth NFL player since 1950 to post 100-plus rushing yards, 75-plus receiving yards and four rushing touchdowns in a game. He joins Gale Sayers, Dub Jones and Shaun Alexander as the only players to accomplish the feat.

Jones tied a Packers franchise record with his four rushing touchdowns, becoming just the fourth player in Packers history to do so and the first since Dorsey Levens back 1999. He was just five years-old at the time.

The El Paso native also became the first player to register four rushing touchdowns in a game against the Dallas Cowboys and leads the NFL with eight touchdowns in 2019.

This is Jones’ first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He was also nominated as the FedEx Ground Player of the Week, which fans can cast votes for here.