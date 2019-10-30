Jones named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

GREEN BAY, WI (KTSM) – For the second time in less than a month, El Paso’s Aaron Jones has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Jones tallied 226 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers’ 31-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.
Jones was previously honored for the award in Week 5 after notching 182 yards from scrimmage with four touchdowns in a 34-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Jones’ career-best 226 yards (159 receiving, 67 rushing) from scrimmage were the most in a game by a Packers player since Ahman Green in 2003.
The former Burges Mustang and UTEP Miner hauled in a 50-yard catch in the first quarter and a 67-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter that made him the first Packers running back since Paul Hornung in 1965, to have two receptions of 50 or more yards in a single game.
Jones ranked second in the league with 551 yards from scrimmage in the month of October and was the only player with 250 or more rushing yards and 250 or more receiving yard.
The Packers (7-1) will travel to Los Angeles in a matchup against against the Chargers on Sunday.