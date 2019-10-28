Jones leads Packers to 31-24 win over Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO (KTSM) – El Paso’s Aaron Jones is quickly becoming a household name in the NFL. Jones scored two more touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers’ 31-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, but he’s starting to beat teams as a receiver out of the backfield.

Jones tallied seven receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns. He added 67 yards on the ground and is becoming the all-purpose back the Packers saw in him when they drafted the former UTEP standout in the 2017 NFL Draft.

“Coach [Matt] LaFleur saw something watching film. I didn’t know coming in I would be used this much in the passing game, but he saw something and we took advantage,” said Jones in an interview with NBC’s Michelle Tafoya after the game.

With wide receiver Davante Adams still nursing turf toe, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had to get creative in the passing game and he knows Jones is a special talent.

“He’s a special guy,” said Rodgers to Tafoya. “He’s great in the locker room, he’s a great young leader, he’s a fantastic player and he does everything the right way. He doesn’t have an ego and he’s a great player. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Jones, who was not heavily recruited out of high school and was not selected until the fifth round by the Packers in the draft, has played with a chip on his shoulder nearly his entire NFL career.

“It starts right here in the heart,” said Jones. “If you want it there, it will take you a long ways and in my mind, my mentality is for people to keep doubting me. I just keep working hard everyday and I go after what I want.”

With the win, the Packers improve to 7-1 and will travel to Los Angeles in a matchup against the Chargers next week.